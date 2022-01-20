BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 32.3% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $102,338.70 and approximately $42.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

