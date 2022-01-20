BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.