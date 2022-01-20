Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Trading Down 5.7%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

About Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

