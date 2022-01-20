Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $37.72

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $40.04. Bilibili shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 69,888 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

