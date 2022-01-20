Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Tops $0.53

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $53,405.67 and $18,553.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

