Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BHVN traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 11,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
