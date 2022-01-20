Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.21% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.93. 5,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,114. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

