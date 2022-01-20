BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $105,794.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,292. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 292.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.