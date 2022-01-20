BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,359,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
