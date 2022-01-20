Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -0.12. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.