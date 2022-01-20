Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of BIREF remained flat at $$5.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Analyst Recommendations for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

