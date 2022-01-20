Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of BIREF remained flat at $$5.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

