Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.20. 1,889,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

