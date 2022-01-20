Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.20. 1,889,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,549. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.