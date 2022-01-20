Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $305,547.94 and approximately $132,563.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

