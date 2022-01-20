Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 275.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $870.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002679 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,564,772 coins and its circulating supply is 23,402,197 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

