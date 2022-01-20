BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $148,504.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00099804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.62 or 1.00061989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00027421 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038654 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.