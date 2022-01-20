bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $426,178.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

