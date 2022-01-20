Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

