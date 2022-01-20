Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $343.48 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $343.48 or 0.00884646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $4.72 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00262811 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004057 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,961,019 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

