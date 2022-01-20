Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213.68 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $213.68 million and $1.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003048 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010148 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

