Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $33.19

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $581.28 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $33.19 or 0.00085277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00289576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00113304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.