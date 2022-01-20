Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $43,952.34 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

