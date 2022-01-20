Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00016372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003135 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010437 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,159 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

