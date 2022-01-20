BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops One Day Volume of $136.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $312,503.88 and approximately $136.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,317,187 coins and its circulating supply is 5,105,733 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

