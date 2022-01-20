BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $65,458.66 and $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00297153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002738 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,048,246 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.