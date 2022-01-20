Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36). 302,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 326,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.40 million and a P/E ratio of -44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.63.

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

