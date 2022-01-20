BlackCoin Trading Up 9.9% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $539.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,145,948 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

