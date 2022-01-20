BlackRock (BLK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) recently:
- 1/18/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $756.00 to $795.00.
- 1/13/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00.
- 1/7/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BLK traded up $13.65 on Thursday, reaching $839.15. 13,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
