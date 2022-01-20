BlackRock (BLK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) recently:

1/18/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $756.00 to $795.00.

1/13/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00.

1/7/2022 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.65 on Thursday, reaching $839.15. 13,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

