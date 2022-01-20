BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,159,192 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.28% of Upstart worth $561,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Upstart by 7.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $214.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock valued at $341,756,829 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

