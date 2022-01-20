BlackRock Inc. Acquires 32,988 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.32% of ShockWave Medical worth $529,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 173.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,200 shares of company stock worth $15,666,691. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $144.79 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.