BlackRock Inc. Acquires 609,643 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.04% of Livent worth $561,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Livent by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -256.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

