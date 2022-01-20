BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.79% of Insperity worth $545,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,169. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $105.99 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

