BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.36% of Celsius worth $561,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celsius by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Celsius by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 321,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

