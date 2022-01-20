BlackRock Inc. Buys 386,582 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.18% of Iridium Communications worth $536,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

