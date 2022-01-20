BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,248,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 145,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.98% of Southwestern Energy worth $560,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 168.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,333,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 384,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

