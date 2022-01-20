BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.91% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $521,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,840 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

