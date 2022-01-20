BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.84% of Polaris worth $569,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.