BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.80% of American States Water worth $530,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

