BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.97% of ChampionX worth $541,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,045,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.