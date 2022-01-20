BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.60% of Apollo Medical worth $534,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 167,453 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

