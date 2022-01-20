BlackRock Inc. Has $517.33 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.31% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $517,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $148.39 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

