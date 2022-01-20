BlackRock Inc. Has $534.25 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.64% of Semtech worth $534,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Semtech by 19.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

