BlackRock Inc. Has $552.73 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.13% of Thor Industries worth $552,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Thor Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $388,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.