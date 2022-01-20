BlackRock Inc. Has $556.95 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.17% of LGI Homes worth $556,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 87.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

