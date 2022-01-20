BlackRock Inc. Has $560.46 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.52% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $560,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

