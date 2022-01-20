BlackRock Inc. Has $573.53 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.58% of Helen of Troy worth $573,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $226.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

