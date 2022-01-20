BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $568,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

