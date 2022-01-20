BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,925,848 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.31% of Perrigo worth $525,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

