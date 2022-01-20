BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,963,705 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.25% of Werner Enterprises worth $518,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

