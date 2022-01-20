BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,403 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.80% of MaxLinear worth $521,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -408.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

